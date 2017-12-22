Sports

December 22, 2017 11:16 AM

Team Canada unveils Olympic team roster in women's hockey

The Associated Press
CALGARY, Alberta

The Canadian women's hockey team released three players and unveiled its roster Friday for the Winter Olympics in February.

Coach Laura Schuler picked three goaltenders, six defensemen and 14 forwards to the team going to Pyeongchang, South Korea. Canada has won the last four Olympic gold medals in women's hockey.

Veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Meghan Agosta, Brianne Jenner and and defender Meaghan Mikkelson are expected to lead the team. The final cuts were defenders Halli Krzyzaniak and Micah Zandee-Hart along with forward Sarah Potomak.

