Canada's Haley Irwin, right, celebrates after scoring against the United States during the second period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Canada's Haley Irwin, right, celebrates after scoring against the United States during the second period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo
Canada's Haley Irwin, right, celebrates after scoring against the United States during the second period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo

Sports

Canada beats US 3-1 in women's hockey Olympic tuneup

The Associated Press

December 16, 2017 01:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Haley Irwin and Sarah Nurse scored in the second period, sending Canada to a 3-1 victory over the United States on Friday night in the latest Olympic tuneup between the world's top powers in women's hockey.

Marie-Philip Poulin also scored for Canada, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 25 saves.

Brianna Decker opened the scoring for the U.S. with a power-play goal early in the second. Alex Rigsby stopped 33 shots in defeat.

Poulin made it 3-1 with her goal 55 seconds into the third.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was the fifth of six meetings between the rivals as they prepare for the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. They play again Sunday night in Edmonton, Alberta.

Canada has won four of the five recent matchups, after the Americans took the series opener Oct. 22 in Quebec City.

"We just have to be better in the red zones — that's the difference between winning and losing," United States coach Robb Stauber said. "We'll give some focus and energy to some things we think we can do better, and we're going to go into Edmonton and see what that end result looks like."

The last four Olympic gold medals in women's hockey have gone to Canada, but the U.S. has won seven of the past eight world championships.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Las Vegas Bowl press conference highlights

    Boise State and Oregon football players and coaches meet with the media in advance of the Las Vegas Bowl. Here are some of the top comments. (Video courtesy of Las Vegas Bowl)

Las Vegas Bowl press conference highlights

Las Vegas Bowl press conference highlights 4:29

Las Vegas Bowl press conference highlights
Boise State QB Montell Cozart savors his Las Vegas Bowl experience 7:00

Boise State QB Montell Cozart savors his Las Vegas Bowl experience
2017 All-Idaho football players of the year unveiled 3:52

2017 All-Idaho football players of the year unveiled

View More Video