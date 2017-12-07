Sports

Olympic panel details Sochi bobsled champion's doping case

The Associated Press

December 07, 2017 04:44 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

An Olympic disciplinary panel says "powerful" evidence proved that two-time bobsled gold medalist Alexander Zubkov took part in the 2014 Sochi Games doping conspiracy.

In its full decision published on Thursday of a Nov. 24 verdict, the IOC disciplinary panel chaired by Denis Oswald detailed why it disqualified Zubkov and banned him for life from the Olympics.

The verdicts states one sample had "an abnormally high level of salt" and two scratched bottles were tampered with.

Laboratory staff added salt to clean stored urine that was swapped in for steroid-tainted samples during the games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The panel says similar evidence exists in seven more cases from Russia's Sochi bobsled teams.

Zubkov, who carried Russia's flag at the Sochi opening ceremony, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • March Madness in December. Capital’s Egbert swishes game-winning, 35-foot shot

    Capital High’s Seth Egbert made a game-winning, 35-foot 3-pointer to lead the Eagles to a 58-57 overtime victory over Meridian on Tuesday in the 5A SIC opener for both boys basketball teams. Video courtesy of Alec Weber.

March Madness in December. Capital’s Egbert swishes game-winning, 35-foot shot

March Madness in December. Capital’s Egbert swishes game-winning, 35-foot shot 0:23

March Madness in December. Capital’s Egbert swishes game-winning, 35-foot shot
See a showgirl interrupt Boise State running back's interview 6:22

See a showgirl interrupt Boise State running back's interview
Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson on his big catch in MW championship 5:08

Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson on his big catch in MW championship

View More Video