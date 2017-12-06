22 Russian athletes take Sochi Olympic doping cases to CAS

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2014 file photo Alexander Zubkov of Russia carries the national flag as he leads the team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. When the International Olympic Committee board prepares to vote Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 on whether to ban Russia from February’s Winter Olympics, its members will decide the fate of numerous medals yet to be won. Mark Humphrey, file AP Photo