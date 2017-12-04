FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia skates her free program at the Rostelekom Cup ISU Grand Prix figure skating event in Moscow, Russia. Two-time defending world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva will address the International Olympic Committee board on Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017 ahead of a vote on whether to ban Russia from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.
Figure skater Medvedeva to address IOC on doping

December 04, 2017 04:07 AM

Two-time defending world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva will address the International Olympic Committee board on Tuesday ahead of a vote on whether to ban Russia from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.

The 18-year-old Russian is unbeaten in two years and a gold medal favorite for the Olympics in February.

No Russian figure skaters are among the 25 athletes that have been banned so far for doping offenses during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Medvedeva was 14 at the time and competing at the junior level.

Medvedeva will travel to Lausanne, Switzerland, for the meeting despite a fracture in her foot which caused her to pull out of this week's Grand Prix Final in Japan.

The Russian Olympic Committee said Monday that Medvedeva will address the IOC board as part of a delegation along with ROC president Alexander Zhukov and Vitaly Smirnov, the head of an anti-doping commission set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

