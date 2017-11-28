Sports

2 Russian athletes disqualified from Olympics for doping

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:43 AM

MOSCOW

The Russian track and field federation says two more of its athletes have been disqualified from the Olympics for doping.

The federation says relay medalist Yulia Gushchina and long jumper Anna Nazarova were caught when their samples from the 2012 Olympics were retested.

Gushchina had already been stripped of one gold and two silver relay medals from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics because various teammates were banned for doping offenses.

Nazarova finished fifth in the long jump.

More than 100 athletes have been disqualified from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics since the International Olympic Committee launched a wave of retests last year.

Track and field has been the sport worst affected, and Russia has been the country with the most doping cases.

