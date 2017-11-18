Sports

Shuster earns 4th Olympic curling berth, Roth claims 1st

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:12 PM

OMAHA, Neb.

John Shuster earned a fourth trip to the Olympics on Saturday night, leading his team to a 7-5 victory over Heath McCormick's team in the U.S. curling trials.

Also on the team is Matt Hamilton, whose sister Becca qualified for Pyeongchang as a member of Nina Roth's rink earlier Saturday. Becca and Matt Hamilton are siblings who have also qualified for next month's U.S. trials in mixed curling.

A member of the bronze medal-winning team in Turin in 2006, Shuster and Hamilton will be joined by Tyler George and John Landsteiner. Shuster is the first male American curler to reach the Olympics four times; Landsteiner was also on the U.S. team that finished ninth at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Roth, Becca Hamilton, Tabitha Peterson and Aileen Geving are all first-time Olympians.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roth's rink beat the one led by Jamie Sinclair 7-6 to win the best-of-three playoff in Omaha.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State's winning play vs. UTEP

    Watch Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison drive for the winning score against UTEP on Nov. 16. (Video courtesy of Boise State)

Boise State's winning play vs. UTEP

Boise State's winning play vs. UTEP 0:13

Boise State's winning play vs. UTEP
These two Idaho schools were rivals, but they chose to combine sports teams 1:42

These two Idaho schools were rivals, but they chose to combine sports teams
Boise State QB Montell Cozart on senior day and playing Air Force 1:38

Boise State QB Montell Cozart on senior day and playing Air Force

View More Video