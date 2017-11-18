Sports

2-time Olympic equestrian champion Rolton dies at 61

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 11:36 AM

Gillian Rolton, who won one of her two Olympic equestrian gold medals while riding with a broken collarbone, has died. She was 61.

A statement by the Australian Olympic Committee on Saturday said Rolton died after a two-year fight with endometrial cancer.

"Gillian was a determined, brave and courageous athlete and showed just the same qualities while battling her illness over the past few years," AOC president John Coates said.

The Australian won her first gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as part of the three-day event team.

She won her second team gold four years later in Atlanta while finishing with a broken collarbone and broken ribs after her horse Peppermint Grove fell and skidded during the endurance phase.

Rolton was one of eight flagbearers to carry the Olympic flag at the opening ceremony in Sydney.

