Sotnikova cleared of doping claims from Sochi Olympics

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 10:07 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Skating Union says Olympic figure skating champion Adelina Sotnikova has been cleared of doping charges by the IOC.

The International Olympic Committee said Thursday it had closed a case against a Russian athlete, but didn't name the person, citing privacy concerns. Russian officials said it was Sotnikova, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The ISU says it "has been informed that the IOC Disciplinary Commission has decided to terminate and file the case of Adelina Sotnikova."

Besides clearing Sotnikova, the IOC has found six Russian cross-country skiers guilty of doping and banned them from all future Olympics.

The cases are based on evidence that Russian athletes' doping samples were tampered with during the Sochi Olympics, allegedly to cover up a state-sponsored doping program.

