Column: Russia should have no place in upcoming Olympics

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014 file photo, second placed Russia's Yulia Tchekaleva, left, winner Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk, center, and third placed Russia's Yulia Ivanova pose for photographers after the women's Cross Country skiing 10km Mass Start Classic World Cup event in Szklarska Poreba, Poland. Four more Russian cross-country skiers have been found guilty of doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, it was announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The Russian Cross-Country Ski Federation says the four have been disqualified by the International Olympic Committee and banned from all future Olympics. The other three skiers found guilty are Alexei Petukhov, Yulia Ivanova and Evgenia Shapovalova. Vylegzhanin won three silver medals in Sochi, but none of the others won a medal. Alik Keplicz, file AP Photo