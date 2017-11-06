FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012 file photo, Russia's Maria Savinova celebrates as she crosses the finish line ahead of South Africa's Caster Semenya to win the women's 800-meters final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. Russian runner Maria Savinova has been given a date to appeal against her 4-year doping ban and being stripped of the 2012 Olympic 800-meter title she won ahead of Caster Semenya. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 Savinova's appeal against the IAAF and the Russian track federation will be heard Dec. 4. A verdict should follow within weeks.
Sports

Russian runner Maria Savinova appeals against doping ban

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:37 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Russian runner Maria Savinova has been given a date to appeal against her 4-year doping ban and being stripped of the 2012 Olympic 800-meter title she won ahead of Caster Semenya.

Savinova's appeal against the IAAF and the Russian track federation will be heard Dec. 4, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. A verdict should follow within weeks.

Savinova, now aged 32, was not caught in re-testing of Olympic samples. In 2014, she was filmed talking about using steroids to a whistleblower in a German television documentary that exposed Russian doping.

Savinova's blood samples were re-analyzed and she was stripped of results for three years, including her 2011 world title and 2012 Olympic gold medal. Semenya was runner-up in both races and is line to be awarded both titles.

