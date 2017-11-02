ANOC president Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah of Kuwait, left, and IOC President Thomas Bach, right, arrive at the general assembly of The Association of National Olympic Committees in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.
ANOC president Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah of Kuwait, left, and IOC President Thomas Bach, right, arrive at the general assembly of The Association of National Olympic Committees in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Petr David Josek AP Photo
ANOC president Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah of Kuwait, left, and IOC President Thomas Bach, right, arrive at the general assembly of The Association of National Olympic Committees in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Petr David Josek AP Photo

Sports

Corruption, doping issues aired at global Olympic meeting

Associated Press

November 02, 2017 11:26 AM

PRAGUE

Allegations of corruption and doping were on the minds of national Olympic leaders at their annual gathering on Thursday.

The Association of National Olympic Committees assembly was presided over by Sheikh Ahmad of Kuwait in a rare public appearance since being implicated six months ago in an American investigation of bribery linked to FIFA.

Senior ANOC official Julio Maglione says its ruling committee "unanimously cleared" Sheikh Ahmad of wrongdoing, and led delegates in applauding him.

Officials met one day after an IOC panel investigating Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics found its first two athletes guilty.

IOC president Thomas Bach described a "direct attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games," but added it was "unacceptable" for critics to demand severe sanctions on Russia before cases were judged.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State star had a game plan for his famous proposal

    Former Boise State running back Ian Johnson talks about his nationally televised proposal to cheerleader Chrissy Popadics after the 2007 Fiesta Bowl victory.

Boise State star had a game plan for his famous proposal

Boise State star had a game plan for his famous proposal 1:49

Boise State star had a game plan for his famous proposal
Boise State's receivers 'pretty excited' to get more involved, says senior Cedrick Wilson 5:49

Boise State's receivers 'pretty excited' to get more involved, says senior Cedrick Wilson
Boise State senior center Mason Hampton on his major academic honor 4:21

Boise State senior center Mason Hampton on his major academic honor

View More Video