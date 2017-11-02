Corruption, doping issues aired at global Olympic meeting

Allegations of corruption and doping were on the minds of national Olympic leaders at their annual gathering on Thursday.
The Association of National Olympic Committees assembly was presided over by Sheikh Ahmad of Kuwait in a rare public appearance since being implicated six months ago in an American investigation of bribery linked to FIFA.
Senior ANOC official Julio Maglione says its ruling committee "unanimously cleared" Sheikh Ahmad of wrongdoing, and led delegates in applauding him.
Officials met one day after an IOC panel investigating Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics found its first two athletes guilty.
IOC president Thomas Bach described a "direct attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games," but added it was "unacceptable" for critics to demand severe sanctions on Russia before cases were judged.
