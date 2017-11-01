Sports

Anti-doping group: Block ex-dopers from podiums, prize money

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:12 AM

GENEVA

A group of anti-doping agencies says athletes who return after doping bans should be barred from medal podiums and from earning prize money.

The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations says the idea emerged at a conference of 37 agencies plus athletes, including Olympic medalists and world champions.

The group, known as iNADO, says former dopers who become eligible for competitions should "never again be permitted to stand on the podium, to receive prize money, and to hold national and world records."

The group says "it is the loss of medals, and the honor of being on the podium, that hurts most when doping robs clean athletes."

The "over 20 elite athletes" attending the conference in Switzerland were not identified by organizers.

