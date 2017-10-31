Former Boise State star Jay Ajayi traded to NFL’s top team after coach’s rant

3:30 Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Pause

1:56 Jay Ajayi's Boise State highlights

1:35 A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers

1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

1:11 Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna

2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees

4:44 Rypien on Halloween parties, 'sneaky good' Roh and other quotable player moments after Utah State

5:00 The best of Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after Utah State win