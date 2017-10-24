Sports

Former Olympic champion skier Janka injures knee in crash

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 11:22 AM

GENEVA

Former Olympic champion skier Carlo Janka is likely to miss the upcoming World Cup season and the Winter Olympics after severely injuring a knee in training.

The Swiss Alpine ski team says Janka tore the ACL in his right knee when crashing Tuesday in a giant slalom training run. The World Cup season-opening giant slalom is on Sunday in Soelden, Austria, while the Winter Games are being held Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Swiss team did not indicate how long the 31-year-old Janka will be sidelined.

Janka won giant slalom gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and also won the overall World Cup title that season.

He got the last of his 11 World Cup wins on the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics speed races course, in a super-G at Jeongseon in February 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the first week of the 2017 playoffs. Music: "Ain't No Thing" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 3:30

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays
Rypien on Halloween parties, 'sneaky good' Roh and other quotable player moments after Utah State 4:44

Rypien on Halloween parties, 'sneaky good' Roh and other quotable player moments after Utah State
The best of Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after Utah State win 5:00

The best of Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after Utah State win

View More Video