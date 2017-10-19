IOC expects decisions on Russian doping cases next month

FILE - This is a June 3 , 2013, file photo showing Denis Oswald speaking during a press conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. Oswald, leader of an IOC delegation in charge of reviewing 28 cases involving athletes at Sochi, wrote to the head of the IOC Athletes Commission this week to update the timeline of cases stemming from a report detailing a Russian doping scheme at the 2014 Olympics and beforehand. Investigators expect to have “a number” of doping cases involving Russians at the Sochi Olympics resolved by the end of November, but they have no plans to dictate the eligibility of these athletes for next year’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Keystone via AP, File Laurent Gillieron