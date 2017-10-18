College of Idaho football takes record-setting offense to No. 7 Southern Oregon

After losing four of its first five games, the College of Idaho football team plays at No. 7 Southern Oregon on Saturday carrying a rare two-game Frontier Conference winning streak (2 p.m. MT, 99.1 FM).
It is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The undefeated Raiders (6-0, 6-0) beat the Coyotes (3-4, 3-3) 41-25 in Caldwell on Sept. 9.
The Coyotes have topped Carroll College and Montana Western in back-to-back weeks and are coming off one of the most impressive offensive performances in program history.
C of I rolled over Montana Western 59-27 last Saturday as sophomore Darius-James Peterson set single-game school records for rushing yards by a quarterback (230) and total offense (454). The Coyotes finished with 638 yards, the second-highest total in program history, and their 59 points is a Simplot Stadium record for the team.
For his record-setting performance, Peterson became the school’s first NAIA Offensive Player of the Week winner, and sophomore kicker Kyle Mitchell was chosen as the Frontier Conference and NAIA special teams player of the week after going 8 for 8 on PATs (a single-game school record) and making a 40-yard field goal. Senior defensive end Trevor Henderson (Vallivue High) earned Frontier defensive honors with two sacks and a forced fumble.
The Coyotes have not won three games in a row since 1974.
Idaho headed to SEC territory
Idaho is winless in eight games against current Southeastern Conference schools, and the Vandals face Missouri for the first time since 1963 on Saturday (10 a.m. MT, SEC Network) in Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers (1-5, 0-4 SEC East) have lost five in a row since a season-opening 72-43 win over Missouri State.
Idaho (2-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) has lost two in a row and four of its past five. The Vandals led Appalachian State 20-0 last week before surrendering 23 unanswered points for a 23-20 home loss.
Idaho State hosts winless team
Idaho State has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, but the Bengals can regroup against winless Portland State on Saturday (2:30 p.m., Pluto TV) in Pocatello.
The Vikings (0-6, 0-3 Big Sky) have won six of the last seven games against the Bengals, and both teams rank near the bottom of the FCS in scoring defense. Idaho State (3-4, 1-3) allows 34.6 points per game (tied for 104th) and Portland State gives up 34.8 (106th).
Offensively, Idaho State has fared better, averaging 30.3 points (34th) to Portland State’s 21.2 (tied for 84th).
Is BYU college football’s most disappointing team?
According to sbnation.com, the answer is yes.
BYU’s 11.4 points and 242.2 yards per game each rank second-to-last among FBS teams this season.
But the Cougars (1-6) play a team Saturday (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network) in Greenville, N.C., that’s seen its share of struggles, too.
East Carolina has one win this season and had three last season. While BYU’s woes have been pinned on an anemic offense, the Pirates (1-6) have been inept defensively. East Carolina ranks last in the FBS in points (50.0) and yards (600) allowed per game.
