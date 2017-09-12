Evidence suggests BYU quarterback Mangum likely out against No. 10 Wisconsin

BYU starting quarterback Tanner Mangum limped off the field late in Saturday’s 19-13 loss to rival Utah.
He was spotted on campus this week wearing a protective boot on his left foot, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
But BYU coaches aren’t saying whether Mangum will play against No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) on Saturday in Provo, Utah (1:30 p.m., ABC). The team’s standing policy is to only discuss injuries when they are season-ending.
“There’s nothing confirmed yet on any of the injuries,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said during a Monday press conference.
Mangum, an Eagle High grad, was scheduled to have an MRI on his injured left leg later Monday, but those results have not been disclosed, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Offensive coordinator Ty Detmer was asked on his Coordinators’ Corner show Monday about whether he thought Mangum was OK after he limped off the field against Utah.
“I think so,” Detmer said. “I know he was in getting some treatment on Sunday. He got rolled up on there a little bit trying to keep the play alive, got twisted up a little. But as far as I know right now, everything is ready to go.”
Salt Lake Tribune reporter Jay Drew wasn’t nearly as optimistic in a Twitter post Tuesday.
By now, it is pretty obvious that BYU QB Tanner Mangum won't play vs. Wisconsin. Question now is how long he will be out. Detmer talks Weds.— Jay Drew (@drewjay) September 12, 2017
“By now, it is pretty obvious that BYU QB Tanner Mangum won’t play vs. Wisconsin,” Drew tweeted. “Question now is how long he will be out.”
If Mangum can’t play, the starting job will go to redshirt sophomore Beau Hoge.
Hoge played in three games as a freshman in 2015, completing 10 of 17 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 16 times for 49 yards and two TDs.
With Taysom Hill and Mangum ahead of him on the depth chart in 2016, Hoge redshirted last season.
BYU’s third-string quarterback is Koy Detmer Jr. Both backups have seen limited reps so far this season.
“Beau gets a few here or there, but they are not getting a ton of work in order to be ready to go or play at the same level the starter is,” Ty Detmer told The Salt Lake Tribune.
A change at quarterback isn’t necessarily good news for an already struggling BYU offense (1-2). The Cougars rank 124th in the country in total offense (231.7 ypg) and 125th in scoring (11.0 ppg).
Idaho plays first road game
The Vandals (1-1) had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 44-16 loss to UNLV last week, and this Saturday’s road game in Kalamazoo, Mich., won’t be any easier (5 p.m., ESPN3). Western Michigan is 0-2 to start the season, but those losses came against USC and Michigan State. The Broncos are the reigning MAC champions and went 6-0 at home last season.
Idaho State plays second Mountain West team
The Bengals (1-1) will get a combined $650,000 for playing Mountain West squads Utah State and Nevada in back-to-back weeks. The Wolf Pack (0-2) host ISU, which is coming off a 51-13 loss to Utah State, at 5 p.m. Saturday (AT&T SportsNet). The Bengals are 0-27 against FBS schools since 2000.
College of Idaho seeks first win
The Coyotes have endured three straight losses to start the 2017 season and welcome No. 11 Eastern Oregon for their annual Homecoming Game at 1 p.m. Saturday (99.1 FM) at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell. The Massey Ratings have C of I’s schedule ranked the second-toughest in the NAIA.
