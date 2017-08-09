Idaho State President Arthur Vailas announced his resignation Wednesday.
Three days after boosters make threat, Idaho State president resigns

By Michael Lycklama

August 09, 2017 2:02 PM

Idaho State University President Arthur Vailas announced his retirement Wednesday, three days after the Bengals’ football booster club threatened to withhold $80,000 in donations unless the school fired Vailas and Athletic Director Jeff Tingey.

Vailas will remain the president of the university until June 17, 2018, as Idaho State searches for a replacement. A press release from Idaho State said Vailas began discussing his retirement with the Idaho State Board of Education in the spring.

The Idaho State Football Alumni Team published an op-ed Sunday in the Idaho State Journal demanding the ouster of Vailas and Tingey, who both received raises from the state board of education in June. Tingey also received a two-year contract extension.

Idaho State has struggled during Tingey’s eight-year tenure, going 20-70 (.222) overall and 11-53 (.172) in the Big Sky.

Michael Lycklama: @MichaelLycklama

