Three days after boosters make threat, Idaho State president resigns

Idaho State University President Arthur Vailas announced his retirement Wednesday, three days after the Bengals’ football booster club threatened to withhold $80,000 in donations unless the school fired Vailas and Athletic Director Jeff Tingey.
Vailas will remain the president of the university until June 17, 2018, as Idaho State searches for a replacement. A press release from Idaho State said Vailas began discussing his retirement with the Idaho State Board of Education in the spring.
The Idaho State Football Alumni Team published an op-ed Sunday in the Idaho State Journal demanding the ouster of Vailas and Tingey, who both received raises from the state board of education in June. Tingey also received a two-year contract extension.
Idaho State has struggled during Tingey’s eight-year tenure, going 20-70 (.222) overall and 11-53 (.172) in the Big Sky.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments