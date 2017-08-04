Houston Astros relief pitcher James Hoyt throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of their game July 21 in Baltimore.
Houston Astros relief pitcher James Hoyt throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of their game July 21 in Baltimore. Patrick Semansky The Associated Press
Houston Astros relief pitcher James Hoyt throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of their game July 21 in Baltimore. Patrick Semansky The Associated Press

Sports

Boise High graduate gets another chance with one of MLB’s hottest teams

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

August 04, 2017 2:59 PM

Boise High graduate James Hoyt joined the Houston Astros on Thursday night to replace reliever Jordan Jankowski, who was optioned to Triple-A Fresno.

Hoyt, a 30-year-old, right-handed reliever, was Houston’s last cut out of spring training. This is his second callup of the season. He last pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 24, allowing three hits through two scoreless innings.

Hoyt is 1-0 with a 5.54 ERA in 32 relief appearances. He also has struck out 57 through 37 1/3 innings.

Despite losing to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, the Astros own the best record in the American League and hold a 15-game lead over Seattle for first place in the American League West.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boise State LB Gabe Perez happy to be back for one more year

Boise State LB Gabe Perez happy to be back for one more year 5:52

Boise State LB Gabe Perez happy to be back for one more year
Teach your kid the proper way to tackle in football 3:45

Teach your kid the proper way to tackle in football
Boise State football practice highlights, Day 3 1:47

Boise State football practice highlights, Day 3

View More Video