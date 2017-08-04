Boise High graduate gets another chance with one of MLB’s hottest teams

Boise High graduate James Hoyt joined the Houston Astros on Thursday night to replace reliever Jordan Jankowski, who was optioned to Triple-A Fresno.
Hoyt, a 30-year-old, right-handed reliever, was Houston’s last cut out of spring training. This is his second callup of the season. He last pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 24, allowing three hits through two scoreless innings.
Hoyt is 1-0 with a 5.54 ERA in 32 relief appearances. He also has struck out 57 through 37 1/3 innings.
Despite losing to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, the Astros own the best record in the American League and hold a 15-game lead over Seattle for first place in the American League West.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
Comments