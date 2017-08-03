WADA insists Russia must accept findings of doping report

FILE - This is a Monday March 13, 2017 file photo of lawyer Richard McLaren, investigator and report author for the world anti-doping agency , WADA, as he delivers his speech addressing his findings on Russian State-Sponsored doping systems during the opening day of the 2017 world anti-doping agency annual symposium, at the Swiss Tech Convention Center, in Lausanne, Switzerland. The World Anti-Doping Agency says the Russian government must accept the findings of a report which accused it of overseeing widespread doping and a cover-up. Last year’s report by WADA investigator Richard McLaren said Russian Sports Ministry officials decided which athletes to “save” by covering up failed drug tests, and swapped samples containing banned substances at the 2014 Winter Olympics Keystone, File via AP Valentin Flauraud