US team HQ to be based at Tokyo American Club in 2020

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun speaks as he is accompanied by USOC chief marketing officer Lisa Baird, right, Tsunekazu Takeda, second right, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Tokyo American Club

TAC) Representative Governor Michael Alfant, second left, and TAC Olympic Committee Chair Dean Rogers, left, at Tokyo American Club in Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. The U.S. Olympic team will be based at the Tokyo American Club during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USOC officials announced on Wednesday.