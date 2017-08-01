Idaho State football assistant coach placed on administrative leave

Idaho State placed defensive line coach Steve Fifita on paid administrative leave Tuesday to “attend to personal matters,” according to an email from the school.
ISU officials were unable to expand on the reason for Fifita’s leave, but a Steven Fifita was cited for suspected misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle on Friday in Bannock County. Pocatello is in Bannock County.
Fifita’s next court appearance is set for 1:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in Bannock County, according to the Idaho State Repository.
According to ISUbengals.com, Fifita is entering his fifth year as the Bengals’ D-line coach. He played collegiately at Utah from 2001 to 2005 and signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2006.
Idaho State football begins fall camp Friday.
The Bengals open the season Aug. 31 with a home opener against Western Oregon. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Idaho Statesman reporter Ruth Brown contributed to this report
