Canadian sets another record at Ignitor

Ryan Hodgson of Sturgeon County, Alberta, bested the record he set yesterday and broke a different one Saturday, crossing the line in 5.60 seconds and reaching 260.97 mph in AA/Funny Car qualifying at the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor at Firebird Raceway.
Tony Franco of Oxnard, Calif. recorded the day’s fastest time, running 5.58 seconds and 266.16 mph in the Jet Dragster showcase.
Racing continues Sunday with final eliminations for NHRA sportsman classes at 9 a.m. and AA/Funny Car at noon.
Daily adult admission is $20, while kids 15 and younger are free.
