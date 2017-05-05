Sports

May 05, 2017 11:28 PM

Idaho Golf Association team wins first PNGA cup

By Ryan Horlen

rhorlen@idahostatesman.com

Caldwell

Idaho, the tournament host, won 8.5 points in Friday’s singles matches en route to its first Pacific Northwest Golf Association championship.

Team IGA took a half-point lead into the singles matches after earning 3 points in the four-ball matches and 3.5 in the foursome matches.

Jeff Anderson (Idaho Falls), Jesse Hibler (Meridian), Tony Mullett (Pocatello), Jordan Skyles (Boise) Brian Swenson (Eagle), Scott Vermeer (Boise), Dan Pickens (Pocatello), Rod Skyles (Eagle), Kareen Markle (Meridian), Katie Neely (Garden City), Karen Darrington (Boise) and Shawna Ianson (Boise) competed for Idaho.

