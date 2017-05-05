Kenya Olympic committee elections called off at last minute

Incumbent head of the troubled National Olympic Committee of Kenya Kipchoge 'Kip' Keino, left, and candidate Paul Tergat, right, speak to the media on the day committee elections were supposed to take place in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, May 5, 2017. The Kenyan Olympic committee elections have been called off after one of the sports federations barred from voting obtained a court order. Sayyid Abdul Azim AP Photo