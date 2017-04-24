Boise company put together Ronda Rousey’s impressive engagement ring

Ronda Rousey, the dominant female mixed martial arts champion and occasional actress, sported a new piece of hardware late last week — an impressive engagement ring, courtesy of fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.
And the cushion-cut diamond, set in rose gold, is a Boise product.
The ring was put together by Boise’s Diamond Girls, Lisa Zimowsky and Natalie Piccola, after which Browne brought it on a hunting trip he and Rousey took to New Zealand, where he proposed.
“We have really good clients that believe in our business model and Travis just happened to be one of the people that were referred,” Zimowsky said. “He flew into Boise a few weeks ago, we’d been talking about it quite a bit already, and he picked out the stone he liked, and it took about three weeks to make.”
The pair has not yet set a wedding date. Rousey was 12-0 and successfully defended her UFC bantamweight title six times before losing to Holly Holm on Nov. 15, 2015. Rousey returned to the octagon Dec. 30, 2016, but lost to Amanda Nunes and has not fought since. She has acted in a handful of movies, including The Expendables 3 and Furious 7. Browne, born in Hawaii and raised in San Diego, is 18-6-1 as a heavyweight.
“It’s been great,” Zimowsky said of the attention the ring has received, though declining to say what it cost. “He could’ve got one done there in LA, but he wanted to deal with someone people he knew trusted and who owned the business.”
Miesha Tate, who took the bantamweight tile from Holm in March 2016, but lost it to Nunes four months later, will be in Meridian for a free meet and greet from 6-8 p.m. May 3 at Northwest Laser Institute and Medispa, 3969 E. Overland Rd.
