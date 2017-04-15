After taking second in 2016, Boisean wins 40th Annual Race to Robie Creek

Erik Teig won the 40th Annual Race to Robie Creek on Saturday, finishing the half-marathon in 1:16:57.8. The 33-year-old Boisean, who took second last year, finished almost three minutes ahead of Jimmy Lee (1:19:20.8).

Morgan Arritola won the women’s race in 1:30:30. Behind Arritola were Keely Henninger (1:31:33.1), Amber Nickelson (1:32:17) and Danielle Marquette (1:35:29.1) Molly Mitchell, last year’s winner, finished fifth (1:35:51.3).

Gus Gibbs (1:21:23.8), Rick Floyd (1:22:40.2) and Barak Watson (1:22:48.6) rounded out the top-five on the men’s side.

Almost 2,400 people took part in Saturday’s race, which was first held in 1975 and has been held annually since 1979.