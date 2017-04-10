Treasure Valley community sports calendar: Tuesday, April 11

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
Boise Senior Softball league: Spring tournament is April 29 for ages 40-plus. Go to boiseseniorsoftball.com.
East Boise Youth Baseball: League for high school aged players (16-18) who are not playing baseball. Players do not have to live in East Boise. The purpose is to give players not in high school programs an opportunity to keep playing. The league is recreational, and is not intended to compete with high school programs. Features an April-May schedule with 12 regular season games at Simplot fields. Cost is $125 per player. Sign up at eastboise.com/Default.aspx?tabid=923776.
Pac-West Baseball’s “Boys of Summer” instructional league: For grades 6-8, mid-May through mid-July. Morning workouts twice a week for two hours per day for 8 weeks. Cost is $350. Call 866-3436 or go to pacwestbaseball.com to register.
Boise Seminoles American Legion Baseball: Seeking qualified coach candidates for the summer season. Interested parties are asked to send cover letter and resume by May 15 to Jason at 608-2597, jasonb@ctagroup.com; or Casey at 949-1792, casey.coberly@boiseschools.org.
Boise Softball Umpires’ Association: Umpires are needed for adult recreational slowpitch softball. Clinics have started but anyone interested will be trained for the season. Contact Glenn at 440-1288, glennslocum@q.com; or John at 440-0736, jlloydjr@yahoo.com.
Nike Phenom Baseball Idaho/Eastern Oregon: Seeking players for teams U-8 through U-18 for season running April through October. Local practices weekly; local and out-of-state tournaments included. Contact Andy at 484-6860, swensonbbco@aol.com; or go to phenombaseball.com.
BASKETBALL
Northwest Premier Invitational: 5-on-5 boys tournament, May 12-14 at facilities in Ada County. Brings in more than 150 teams from around the northwest. Divisions for U-11 through U-17 teams; four-game guarantee. To register, go to northwestpremierinvitational.com.
Idaho Select tryouts: May 19-20 at Eagle High. Any boy who has at least one year of high school eligibility remaining is welcome. Teams will compete in NCAA certified tournaments in July. To register, go to idahoselect.org and click on the ‘summer teams’ link.
Northwest Nazarene summer camp: For girls incoming grades 2-12, June 9-10 at the Johnson Sports Center, Nampa. Cost is $70. Register at nnusports.com.
Brayge Sports summer league: For ages 5-15, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through July 19, at Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Dr., Meridian. Each age group plays one hour. Play/game times depend on the registrations. No mid-week practices. Register at form.jotform.com/70306595044959 or call 362-1528.
BOCCE
Treasure Valley Bocce League: Starting on Wednesdays and Thursdays in Eagle. Teams of eight are needed. Meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Crooked Fence Brewery, Eagle. Call Mike at 571-0994.
FOOTBALL
Idaho Elite Football Academy camp: NCAA certified two-day event that will help student-athletes prepare for the next level with programs by Thompson College Recruiting. Seminar for parents and athletes from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Vision Charter School. Intense skills development clinic is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sage Valley Middle School. Free for Idaho Elite members, $40 nonmembers. Register at ieyfc.com.
Bishop Kelly youth camp: For players in upcoming grades 3-8, June 26-29. Cost is $150; $120 for additional family members. Register at bkfootballcamp.com or contact Tim at tbrennan@bk.org or 949-3907.
GOLF
Pierce Park Greens Ladies League: First session, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 25 through June 13. Cost is $40 members, $120 nonmembers. Deadline to sign us is April 25. Call 853-3302.
Shadow Valley Ladies Golf Association: Summer league begins July 11 at 6 p.m. and runs 9 weeks. Deadline to sign up is July 8. Call 939-6699.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
RUNNING/WALKING
Tillman Honor Run: 10 a.m. April 22 at Reid Merrill Park, Eagle. Run, walk or stroll along the Boise River to honor Pat Tillman and raise money for military scholarships. Registration is 40 general, $10 children, at eventbrite.com.
Idaho Helping Hand Pet Walk and Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6 at Kleiner Park, Meridian. Proceeds benefit the Idaho Helping Hand Fund, Meridian Valley Humane Society Canine Rescue, Helping Idaho Dogs and Pet Peace of Mind. Dogs welcome. Registration is $30; $35 after May 1. Go to idahohelpinghandfund.com.
Walk For Wishes: 6:30 p.m. May 19 at Axiom Fitness on ParkCenter Boulevard, Boise. Benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho. No registration fee. Participants are asked to raise $100 or more to receive a commemorative T-shirt. Register at site.wish.org/WFWBoise2017.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. May 20 at Kleiner Park, Meridian. Benefits type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Free; fundraising based. Register at walk.jdrf.org/idaho.
Color Me Fearless 5k: 10 a.m. to noon June 3 through the Draper Preserve and Della View neighborhood, Hailey. Benefits Girls on the Run program in the Wood River Valley. Registration varies depending on date of purchase. Day-of registration is $36 general, $22 seniors and youth. Go to girlsontherunwrv.org.
Poop Scoot 5k Run/3k Run/Walk: Register at 7:30 a.m. June 3 at 8th Street Park, Meridian. Race a tennis ball that is dropped into the sewer from the park to the Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility. Tours of the plant to follow the race. Refreshments and shuttle service provided. Registration is a canned food donation for the Meridian Food Bank. Call 898-5500.
Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.
Tater Dash Mud Run: 8 a.m. July 15 at Twin Oaks Farms. A 5.2-mile obstacle course on 180 acres of farmland. Bring a nonperishable food item or cash donation for The Idaho Foodbank. Early registration is $40 before April 30. Register at taterdash.com.
SOCCER
Brayge Sports league: For ages 3-16, Saturdays, May 13 through June 10 at Bear Creek Park, 2400 S. Stoddard Road, Meridian. Each age group plays one hour. No mid-week practices. Register at form.jotform.com/70147709233959 or call 362-1528.
TRACK AND FIELD
YMCA Team Idaho: Starts May 30, with a parents meeting at 6 p.m., and will run through July 21. Program is for ages 6 through adult. Fees, practice times, locations vary. To register, contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org, or go to team-idaho.org.
