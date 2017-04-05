Meridian racing legend Naylor remembered for his stories, friendships

1:28 A bird's-eye view of the Owyhee Dam unique spillway, which works like a sink drain Pause

0:11 Vehicle hits pedestrian in Boise

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:50 Beat your competition with the help of an online competitive analysis

1:32 Idaho Capitol climate hearing

2:27 Destiny Slocum highlights from her freshman season at Maryland

2:08 Maryland's Destiny Slocum reflects on her freshman season

1:02 Destiny Slocum hits 70-foot buzzer-beater against West Virginia

0:38 The Destruction of Terra Nativa