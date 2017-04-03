Treasure Valley community sports calendar: Tuesday, April 4

6:07 Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill on Constantine's improvement after strong scrimmage Pause

0:49 Boise State Broncos warm up before first spring scrimmage

5:17 Getting a lot of snaps, RB Ryan Wolpin making the most of it for Boise State

5:59 Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos after second spring scrimmage

4:05 After playing five games in last two seasons, Boise State senior Gabe Perez is motivated

1:20 Flood waters force the removal of a greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center

1:02 Watch skiers, snowboarders glide across a chilly pond (or wipe out trying) at Tamarack Resort

0:41 Demolition of the SkyVue Grill