April 2, 2017 12:00 AM

Letters to Sports Editor: More soccer in the sports pages

It would be nice to see more thorough coverage of soccer in the sports pages. A growing many of us in the Northwest are big fans of MLS (go Timbers!), Premier League, Champions League, and of course, World Cup and the international tournaments. It would be great to see the Statesman broaden its sports view just a bit.

May I suggest: weekly MLS game summaries (like those of the NBA, for instance), and a regular printing of the MLS standings.

Thanks for your consideration.

David Guiotto, Boise

