Treasure Valley community sports calendar: Tuesday, March 28

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
Dalton Baseball bat speed camp: 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 3-28 (session B) at Pac West Baseball Facility. Cost is $300 (12 sessions). Call (208) 353-0657 or email daltonbaseballcamps@gmail.com.
Pac-West Baseball’s “Boys of Summer” instructional league: For grades 6-8, mid-May through mid-July. Morning workouts twice a week for two hours per day for 8 weeks. Cost is $350. Call 866-3436 or go to pacwestbaseball.com to register.
Boise Softball Umpires’ Association: Umpires are needed for adult recreational slowpitch softball. Clinics have started but anyone interested will be trained for the season. Contact Glenn at 440-1288, glennslocum@q.com; or John at 440-0736, jlloydjr@yahoo.com.
Boise Seminoles American Legion Baseball: Seeking qualified coach candidates for the summer season. Interested parties are asked to send cover letter and resume by May 15 to Jason (608-2597) at jasonb@ctagroup.com, or Casey (949-1792) at casey.coberly@boiseschools.org.
Nike Phenom Baseball Idaho/Eastern Oregon: Seeking players for teams U-8 through U-18 for season running April through October. Local practices weekly; local and out-of-state tournaments included. Contact Andy at 484-6860, swensonbbco@aol.com; or go to phenombaseball.com.
Boise Senior Softball league: Go to boiseseniorsoftball.com.
▪ Taking registrations for senior men metal bat draft leagues 50-plus and 60-plus. All skill levels welcome. The 50+ league plays on Wednesday nights and the 60-plus league on Tuesday nights in the Boise area beginning mid-April for 10 weeks.
▪ Spring tournament is April 29 for ages 40-plus.
Idaho Senior Softball Association: Taking reservations for men’s wooden bat league. Play in the Monday night or Wednesday night league or both. All skill levels welcome. Anyone born before 1958 (60 and older) is eligible; no one will be turned away. The draft is Saturday and league play begins approximately mid-April. Cost is $40 for each league. Tuesday morning league is $20. Reserve your spot as each league will be limited to 72 players. Late players will be put on a waiting list. For more information, call Del at 286-9123.
BASKETBALL
Brayge Sports summer league: For ages 5-15, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through July 19, at Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian. Each age group plays one hour. Play/game times depend on the registrations. No mid-week practices. Register at form.jotform.com/70306595044959 or call 362-1528.
BOCCE
Treasure Valley Bocce League: Starting on Wednesdays and Thursdays in Eagle. Teams of eight are needed. Meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Crooked Fence Brewery, Eagle. Call Mike at 571-0994.
FOOTBALL
Brayge Sports flag football league: For ages 3-16, Saturdays, April 1-29 at Bear Creek Park, 2400 S. Stoddard Road, Meridian. Each age group plays one hour. No mid-week practices. Register at form.jotform.com/70147709233959 or call 362-1528.
GOLF
Shadow Valley Ladies Golf Association: Spring league begins April 11 at 5:30 p.m. and runs 11 weeks. Deadline to sign up is April 8. Summer league begins July 11 at 6 p.m. and runs 9 weeks. Deadline to sign up is July 8. Call 939-6699.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
RUNNING/WALKING
Walk MS: Check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. April 8 at Julia Davis Park. 1-mile and 3-mile option to benefit research for multiple sclerosis. Go to walkms.org.
Idaho Helping Hand Pet Walk and Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6 at Kleiner Park, Meridian. Proceeds benefit the Idaho Helping Hand Fund, Meridian Valley Humane Society Canine Rescue, Helping Idaho Dogs and Pet Peace of Mind. Dogs welcome. Registration is $30; $35 after May 1. Go to idahohelpinghandfund.com.
Color Me Fearless 5k: 10 a.m. to noon June 3 through the Draper Preserve and Della View neighborhood, Hailey. Benefits Girls on the Run program in the Wood River Valley. Registration varies depending on date of purchase. Day-of registration is $36 general, $22 seniors and youth. Go to girlsontherunwrv.org.
Poop Scoot 5k Run/3k Run/Walk: Register at 7:30 a.m. June 3 at 8th Street Park, Meridian. Race a tennis ball that is dropped into the sewer from the park to the Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility. Tours of the plant to follow the race. Refreshments and shuttle service provided. Registration is a canned food donation for the Meridian Food Bank. Call 898-5500.
Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.
SOCCER
Brayge Sports league: For ages 3-16, Saturdays, May 13-June 10 at Bear Creek Park, 2400 S. Stoddard Road, Meridian. Each age group plays one hour. No mid-week practices. Register at form.jotform.com/70147709233959 or call 362-1528.
TRACK AND FIELD
YMCA Team Idaho: Starts May 30, with a parents meeting at 6 p.m., and will run through July 21. Program is for ages 6 through adult. Fees, practice times, and locations vary. Practice locations will be throughout the Treasure Valley. To register, contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org, or go to team-idaho.org.
TRIATHLON
YMCA Spring Sprint Triathlon: April 7-8, with swim times Friday morning and evening at different YMCA pool locations. The bike and run will be Saturday at Camel’s Back Park. Short and long course options, as well as youth, adult, and relay team categories. Contact the race director at racedirector@ymcatvidaho.org or call 344-5502, ext. 280, or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
