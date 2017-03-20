Idaho women advance to WBI semifinals with win over Eastern Washington

Mikayla Ferenz exploded for 33 points, Taylor Pierce added 16 and the Idaho Vandals punched their ticket to the Women’s Basketball Invitational semifinals with a 74-67 win over Big Sky rival Eastern Washington on Monday.
Ferenz, Pierce and Karlee Wilson played all 40 minutes for Idaho (19-14).
The Vandals will take on Rice on Thursday in Houston. The tipoff time is TBD.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders issued 21 free passes (17 walks, four hit batters) and fell to NAIA power Lewis-Clark State 18-10 in Nampa. Billy King went 2-for-3 with a home run to lead NNU (10-11).
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Yotes (2-5) beat Chaminade 9-0 to open a spring break trip to Hawaii.
