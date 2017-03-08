‘Evel Spirit’ the top attraction at annual Boise Roadster Show

Evel Spirit — the steam-driven rocket stuntman Eddie Braun piloted to clear the Snake River Canyon in September 2016 — will be the featured attraction at the 45th annual Boise Roadster Show this weekend.
The show runs from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Expo Idaho.
Admission is $10 for adults, $3 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.
Braun will be on hand during the afternoon and evening both Friday and Saturday.
Braun’s Evel Spirit Skycycle is a replica of the “X2 Skycycle” that Evel Knievel rode during an unsuccessful 1974 attempt to clear the canyon. The skycycle was engineered and built by Scott Truax of Twin Falls. Truax’s father built the original rocket Knievel piloted.
Other Roadster features include Gordon Tronson’s “E-Quad-O-Line” pickup sporting four supercharged Ford powerplants. The truck recently returned from an exhibition at the Essen Auto Show in Germany, and this will be its first appearance in the northwest.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422
