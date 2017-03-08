Idaho Statesman Sports department honored with national section, individual awards

The Idaho Statesman Sports department, including two veteran reporters, has won national awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors and the National Sports Media Association.
Varsity Extra reporter Rachel Roberts has been named the Idaho Sportswriter of the Year by the NSMA. She will be honored during the 58th annual NSMA Awards Weekend on June 25-26 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Former Idaho Statesman sports reporters Chadd Cripe and Brian Murphy won the award in previous years.
Boise State football reporter Dave Southorn won a national Top 10 award from APSE for breaking news in the 30,000-75,000 circulation division. He won the award for his coverage of the Boise State sexual misconduct investigation in May 2016.
The APSE also recognized the Statesman Sports department as a Top 10 daily section (30,000 to 75,000 circulation) and for producing a Top 10 special section (Bronco Blitz: Bright Future, Aug. 28, 2016). IdahoStatesman.com received honorable mention honors for top digital site.
Mike Prater: 208-377-6421, @IDS_Prater
Comments