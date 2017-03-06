Boise State gymnasts hold steady in team rankings

The Boise State women stayed at No. 10 in the Road to Nationals team rankings released Monday.
Thanks to their 196.700-195.675 victory over Utah State last week, the Broncos improved their regional qualifying score (RQS) to 196.700.
Shani Remme was named the Mountain Rim balance beam and uneven bars specialist of the week, while Ann Stockwell and Sandra Collantes shared floor specialist honors.
The Broncos close the regular season against No. 8 Denver on Friday. Competition begins at 7 p.m. in Taco Bell Arena.
BSU DIVING: Senior Karli Kriewall topped the four Bronco divers on 3-meter springboard at the NCAA Zone E Championships in Flagstaff, Ariz., finishing 26th among a field of 54. None of the Broncos advanced to the finals. All four will compete in the 1-meter springboard competition Tuesday.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos lost at San Diego State 4-1 late Sunday in their Mountain West opener.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Mikayla Ferenz scored 25 points as the No. 5 Vandals opened the Big Sky Tournament with an 83-68 win over Southern Utah in Reno. Idaho (17-13) next plays No. 4 Eastern Washington (17-12) at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.
IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Junior guard Victor Sanders was named to the All-Big Sky first team.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Isabel Vara de Rey scored 18 points as the No. 6 Bengals (17-13) beat Montana in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament in Reno. Idaho State next plays No. 3 Northern Colorado (22-7) at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN’S MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT
At Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday’s games
Game 1: No. 8 Utah St. (11-19) vs. No. 9 San Jose St. (14-15), noon (MW Network)
Game 2: No. 7 Wyoming (18-13) vs. No. 10 Air Force (11-20), 2:30 p.m. (MW Network)
Game 3: No. 6 San Diego St. (17-13) vs. No. 11 UNLV (11-20), 5 p.m. (MW Network)
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s games
Game 4: No. 1 Nevada (25-6) vs. Winner 1, 1 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 5: No. 4 Fresno St. (19-11) vs. No. 5 New Mexico (17-13), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 6: No. 2 Colorado St. (21-10) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 7: No. 3 Boise St. (19-10) vs. Winner 3, 9:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s games
Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7: 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
FINAL
Saturday’s game
Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 4 p.m. (CBS)
WOMEN’S MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT
At Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
All games on MW Network
FIRST ROUND
Monday’s games
San Jose St. 76, San Diego St. 58
Fresno St. 62, Nevada 57
Utah St. 46, Air Force 40
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday’s games
Game 4: No. 1 Colorado St. (23-7) vs. No. 8 San Jose St. (11-20), 1 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Boise St. (22-7) vs. No. 5 New Mexico (15-14), 3:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Wyoming (21-8) vs. No. 7 Fresno St. (16-14), 7 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 UNLV (21-9) vs. No. 6 Utah St. (17-13), 9:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday’s games
Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 7:30 p.m.
Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7, 10 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday’s game
Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 1 p.m.
