Community Calendar: Tuesday, March 7

7:52 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on his improvements and spring practices Pause

2:13 Boise State football first spring 2017 practice

5:47 Boise State DT David Moa on moving spots, first spring practice

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

4:54 Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

1:00 Moose wanders through Boise's North End

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

2:35 Weiser River ice jam forces flood water into homes and farmland