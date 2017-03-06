Community Calendar: Tuesday, March 7

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
Dalton Baseball bat speed camp: 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 3-28 (session B) at Pac West Baseball Facility. Cost is $300 (12 sessions). Call (208) 353-0657 or email daltonbaseballcamps@gmail.com.
Boise Softball Umpires’ Association: Umpires are needed for adult recreational slowpitch softball. Clinics (training) have started but all interested folks will be welcomed and thoroughly prepared for the coming season. Contact Glenn at 440-1288, glennslocum@q.com; or John at 440-0736, jlloydjr@yahoo.com.
Boise Seminoles American Legion Baseball: Seeking qualified coach candidates for the summer season. Interested parties are asked to send cover letter and resume by May 15 to Jason (608-2597) at jasonb@ctagroup.com, or Casey (949-1792) at casey.coberly@boiseschools.org.
Nike Phenom Baseball Idaho/Eastern Oregon: Seeking players for teams U-8 through U-18 for season running April through October. Local practices weekly; local and out-of-state tournaments included. Contact Andy at 484-6860, swensonbbco@aol.com; or go to phenombaseball.com.
Boise Senior Softball league: Taking registrations for senior men metal bat draft leagues 50-plus and 60-plus. All skill levels welcome. The 50+ league plays on Wednesday nights and the 60-plus league on Tuesday nights in the Boise area beginning mid-April for 10 weeks. Deadline for registration is Wednesday. Go to boiseseniorsoftball.com.
Spring tournament: April 29 in Boise. Age limit is 40-plus. Go to boiseseniorsoftball.com.
Idaho Senior Softball Association: Taking reservations for men’s wooden bat league. Play in the Monday night or Wednesday night league or both. All skill levels welcome. Anyone born before 1958 (60 and older) is eligible; no one will be turned away. The draft is April 1 and league play begins approximately mid-April. Cost is $40 for each league. Tuesday morning league is $20. Reserve your spot as each league will be limited to 72 players. Late players will be put on a waiting list. For more information, call Del at 286-9123.
BASKETBALL
Girls spring clinic: For grades 5-8, 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 8, 15 and 20 at Boise High. Cost is $55. Contact Kim at 854-4270 or kim.brydges@boiseschools.org.
Idaho Select spring tryouts: For boys grades 8-9, Friday and Saturday at Eagle High. Tryouts start Friday evening and finish Saturday afternoon. Register at idahoselect.org and click on ‘Spring Teams.’
BAM Jam: Registration is open for the spring 3-on-3 tournament, March 18-19 at Capital High. Divisions for all ages and abilities. Register at bamjamboise.com.
Brayge Sports summer league: For ages 5-15, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 14 through July 19, at Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian. Each age group plays one hour. Play/game times depend on the registrations. No mid-week practices. Register at form.jotform.com/70306595044959 or call 362-1528.
FOOTBALL
Meridian PAL flag football: Go to meridianpal.org for information on registration dates and fees.
Brayge Sports flag football league: For ages 3-16, Saturdays, April 1-29 at Bear Creek Park, 2400 S. Stoddard Road, Meridian. Each age group plays one hour. No mid-week practices. Register at form.jotform.com/70147709233959 or call 362-1528.
GOLF
Shadow Valley Ladies Golf Association: Spring league begins April 11 at 5:30 p.m. and runs 11 weeks. Deadline to sign up is April 8. Summer league begins July 11 at 6 p.m. and runs 9 weeks. Deadline to sign up is July 8. Call 939-6699.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
RUNNING/WALKING
St. Patrick’s Day Run/Walk: 9:30 a.m. March 18 at Julia Davis Park. Options are 5 mile, 5k and 1-mile kid. Fundraiser for the YMCA Team Idaho cross country and track programs. Cost is $30 with and $25 without a shirt for the 5k/5 mile, and $25 for the 1-mile kid. Prices will go up March 13 by $5; pay an additional $5 on race day. Volunteers also needed. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org.
Walk MS: Check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. April 8 at Julia Davis Park. 1-mile and 3-mile option to benefit research for multiple sclerosis. Go to walkms.org.
Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.
SKATING
CenturyLink Free Skate: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Idaho Steelheads players, coaches, and Blue will sign autographs and take photos, as well as take a few spins around the rink with their fans. Bringing skates is encouraged, but a limited number of pairs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a canned food donation and receive two tickets to the Steelheads’ March 15th home game against the Rapid City Rush.
SOCCER
Meridian PAL soccer: Go to meridianpal.org for information on registration dates and fees.
Upward Sports Soccer: Registration is open for the spring league for boys and girls grades K-6. Cost is $110. Go to idahosportsfoundation.org or email upwardsports@treecitychurch.com.
Brayge Sports league: For ages 3-16, Saturdays, May 13-June 10 at Bear Creek Park, 2400 S. Stoddard Road, Meridian. Each age group plays one hour. No mid-week practices. Register at form.jotform.com/70147709233959 or call 362-1528.
TRACK AND FIELD
YMCA Team Idaho track program: Starts May 30, with a parents meeting at 6 p.m., and will run through July 21. Program is for ages 6 through adult. Fees, practice times, and locations vary. Practice locations will be throughout the Treasure Valley. To register, contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org, or go to team-idaho.org.
TRIATHLON
YMCA Spring Sprint Triathlon: April 7-8, with swim times Friday morning and evening at different YMCA pool locations. The bike and run will be Saturday at Camel’s Back Park. Short and long course options, as well as youth, adult, and relay team categories. Prices go up March 11. Contact the race director at racedirector@ymcatvidaho.org or call 344-5502, ext. 280, or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
