Sports

March 4, 2017 7:06 PM

Hawks' Budenholzer suspended 1 game for contact with ref

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA for making contact with a referee.

Budenholzer was yelling at Brian Forte from behind with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter when he bumped into the referee during the Hawks' 135-130 loss to Cleveland on Friday night. It was the second time Budenholzer has done that; the other was also in a game against Cleveland on Nov. 21, 2015.

The league says Saturday that Budenholzer will miss the Hawks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preston returns to the 4A state finals on Atkinsons' buzzer-beating 3

View more video

Sports Videos