MLS Capsules

Kellyn Acosta scored in the 69th minute and FC Dallas beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in a Major League Soccer opener Saturday.
Dallas spoiled Curt Onalfo's first game with Los Angeles after replacing Bruce Arena as coach.
Acosta split two defenders and shot to the bottom corner of the near post.
Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring for Dallas in the 47th minute, and Giovani dos Santos tied it on a penalty kick in the 57th.
RAPIDS 1, REVOLUTION 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji scored, Zac McMath made three saves and Colorado beat New England in their opener.
Badji drew a foul on Benjamin Angoua, setting up a free kick by Dillon Powers near the right corner. Kevin Doyle's header bounced off the far post before Jared Watts and goalkeeper Cody Copper converged on the ball, sending it high in the air and Badji's header from inside the 6-yard box found the back of the net in the 52nd minute.
TORONTO FC 0, REAL SALT LAKE 0, TIE
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Nick Rimando made three saves for Real Salt Lake, including two against Sebastian Giovinco, to help Real Salt Lake tie defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC.
Giovinco was given a yellow card for unsporting behavior in the 82nd minute. He has 39 goals in two seasons and was the 2015 MLS Golden Boot winner.
FIRE 1, CREW 1, TIE
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Accam turned a defender around and scored in 73rd minute to give Chicago the draw with Columbus in the season opener.
Dax McCarty intercepted a pass at midfield and quickly put the ball forward to John Gossens, who slotted it ahead to Accam. Accam dribbled into the box where he turned around a Crew defender before rolling a shot into the far right corner. Ethan Finlay scored for Columbus in the 17th minute.
