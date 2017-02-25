Letters to the sports editor: Boise State basketball, girls state tournaments

Boise State basketball
I appreciate your opinion on the article about BSU versus New Mexico (Feb. 15), but I don’t agree with you, nor Chandler Hutchison. I do not think the loss was about missing shots, even though that was a big part of it. I think it was about the rotations.
I think that starting James Reid was an amazing idea and then having some power coming off the bench with Justinian Jessup.
What I do not understand is the fact that coach Leon Rice is putting Paris Austin on the bench. I don’t know if he is having behavioral problems, or if it is how he is doing during practice or games.
I am a ginormous Boise State basketball fan, so I think I would know. My dream starting lineup would be PG Austin, SG Reid, SF Hutchison, PF Nick Duncan and C Zach Haney.
I hope you take my input into play, and I thank you for taking the time to read my letter.
Jaron Mortensen, 11 years old, fifth grade, Meridian
Girls state basketball
Your final coverage (Feb. 19) of the Idaho girls basketball state championships mostly neglected one of the best teams in the tournament.
The young ladies of Butte County High went undefeated this year, the only team in the state to lay claim to such a great year.
I for one would like to publicly congratulate Butte County and its coaches on a great record and a great championship.
Dusty Rhoades, Star
Comments