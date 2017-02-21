Asian Olympic leader backs Sapporo for Winter Games bid

3:14 What makes Leon Rice tick? Pause

1:45 Fans share their opinions on Leon Rice's coaching success this season

3:11 Dig In: Wake up and smell the compost

0:32 Watch Boise's Pennington sink game-winning 3-pointer

0:56 Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd announces Paylocity will build at TM Crossing

1:38 Charlotte Hirata remembers life at Minidoka Relocation Center

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food