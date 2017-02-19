Foster's 35 points leads No. 20 Creighton in win over Hoyas

1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship Pause

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

2:26 Chandler Hutchison, on exhanging words with Wyoming: "It got blown up into something it wasn't"

1:28 Centennial storms the court for its first girls basketball state title since 2006

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

1:18 Middleton celebrates its first girls basketball state title since 2012

1:45 Parking in downtown Boise: "I'm willing to pay more for a spot that's closer."

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

1:09 California sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside