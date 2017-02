IOC's Bach welcomes talk on 2024 and 2028 Olympic hosts pick

0:35 Watch the final seconds of Eagle's state semifinal win Pause

0:59 Zoey Moore's last-second shot sends Middleton to 4A girls basketball finals

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

1:23 Boise School District Bond

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

1:57 Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education