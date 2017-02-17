Report: Mayor says Budapest may soon decide on Olympic bid

0:29 Mountain View seniors explain why they chose to play with torn ACLs Pause

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:52 How VRigami's software works

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis