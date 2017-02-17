CAS says Nesta Carter has appealed against doping ban

1:04 Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013 Pause

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education

1:52 How VRigami's software works

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump