White leads Colorado past Washington State, 81-49

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations Pause

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:05 "Snow Moon" creates optical illusion at Idaho's Shoshone Falls

2:32 Treasure Magazine : Valentine's Day with The Chocolat Bar

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

0:29 Viral video shows ice chunks, debris floating on high water in Boise County

1:22 Transforming a covered patio to an all-season sunroom

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates