Letter to the Sports Editor: Boise State basketball

Bad fans
To Boise State basketball fans, I am writing this letter to ask that you rethink leaving games early. A true fan will stay to the end, whether we are winning by 20 points or losing by 20.
These players are young men and women who need the support of the community. I’m sure they are already feeling bad enough when they are behind, and then to see the rush of “fans” exiting would be heartbreaking. Trust me, they are not losing on purpose.
What do you gain, maybe a 10-minute head start on traffic? It’s embarrassing to be on national TV and have half the crowd walk out. Are you only a fan if we’re winning?
Think of the young people playing their hearts out, and stay and encourage them to the end, win or lose. I have been attending games since the 1980s and have been a season ticket holder for almost 20 years and have never once walked out on a game.
I urge you to do the same.
Kay Eason, Boise
