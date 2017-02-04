The beautiful chaos of Beauty and the Beast

The 15th Beauty and the Beast event was held at Taco Bell Arena on Friday in front of a crowd of nearly 3,000 fans. It is a dual event with both the gymnastics and wrestling teams taking the floor, side by side. This year featured the Broncos taking on Oregon State in wresting and Southern Utah in gymnastics. Boise State fell to the Beavers in wrestling 31-13 and defeated Southern Utah in gymnastics 197.025-194.325. Bronco sophomore Shani Remme won the all-around with a total score of 39.450.
