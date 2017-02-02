Boise State women’s basketball loses at home; women’s soccer signs six

Colorado State overcame a 5-minute scoring drought to start the fourth quarter, and the first-place Rams held off Boise State 60-53 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.
The Broncos (15-6, 5-5) went more than 7 minutes without a point in the first half, which allowed CSU to make a 16-0 run and take the lead for good. BSU had a 12-point streak and closed the deficit to one on a Jordan Woodvine free throw with 6:29 remaining, but she missed the game-tying attempt, and the Rams scored 11 of the next 13.
Joyce Harrell had career bests of 13 points and eight rebounds to lead BSU in her second collegiate start.
BSU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Broncos announced six signings for 2017, including Bishop Kelly High midfielder Aubree Chatterton, Philippines national team midfielder Jennifer Turnek (Oak Harbor, Wash.) and U-17 National Cup champion midfielder Alexis Lloyd (Las Vegas). Boise State (6-11-4, 5-2-3 MW in 2016) also added forward Jazel Dennison (Renton, Wash.), and midfield/center backs Kennedy Oleson (Tigard, Ore.) and Delaney Watson (Bow, Wash.).
